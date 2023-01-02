Derailment halts Khulna's rail link with other parts of the country

Rail communications of Khulna with other parts of the country has been suspended following the derailment of a bogie of an oil tanker train in Doulatpur upazila of Khulna district Monday afternoon.

Shafiqul Islam, in-charge of Doulatpur Rail Police camp, said the bogie veered off the tracks around 2:30 pm while the oil tanker train returning to Khulna from Santahar after unloading oil in front of Doulatpur BGB headquarters.

Already, a relief train from Khulna left for the spot removing the bogie.

