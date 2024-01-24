5 flights diverted from Dhaka due to dense fog

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 02:18 pm

5 flights diverted from Dhaka due to dense fog

Between 3:30am to 9am, four flights landed at Chattogram airport and one landed at Kolkata airport

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 02:18 pm
Representational photo of a flight during foggy weather.
Representational photo of a flight during foggy weather.

Five flights were diverted due to dense fog from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today (24 January).

Between 3:30am to 9am, four flights landed at Chattogram airport and one landed at Kolkata airport, confirmed by Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director at Dhaka Airport. 

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin on Tuesday the existing mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Moulavibazar, Barishal, Bhola and Cumilla. 
 

