Will it rain in Dhaka?

Amidst the ongoing mild cold wave, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted rainfall in various regions, including Dhaka.

Over the next 24 hours – starting from 9am today – rain is anticipated in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions. The Met Office has highlighted a likelihood of rain in one or two places within these areas.

The forecast also includes the possibility of moderate to thick fog covering the country from night through to morning, potentially persisting until noon in some areas. This foggy condition may lead to temporary disruptions in air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication.

Wednesday witnessed the country's lowest temperature at 9.4 degrees Celsius in Bandarban. As the country experiences this cold wave, the weather in other parts of Bangladesh is expected to remain mainly dry, with temporary partly cloudy skies.

Temperature fluctuations are also predicted, with the night temperature likely to increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius, and a slight rise in the daytime temperature across the country.

The prevailing foggy conditions might also contribute to cold day scenarios in various places throughout Bangladesh. Citizens are advised to stay updated with the latest weather reports and plan their activities accordingly.