Teen gang culture a curse for Mohammadpur: DMP

Tejgaon DC Ruhul Kabir Khan speaks at a press conference at the Mohammadpur Police Station in Dhaka on 28 October 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Full force of the law will be brought to bear against the teen gangs operating in the Mohammadpur area, as well as those acting as their protectors, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

Ruhul Kabir Khan, deputy commissioner (DC) of Tejgaon Division under DMP, stated that teen gangs have grown into a troubling issue in Mohammadpur for a long time now, but the situation could now be brought under control.

The police officer came up with the remarks while speaking at a press conference at Mohammadpur police station on Monday afternoon.

In light of four recent murders in the Geneva Camp in Mohammadpur, he attributed these incidents primarily to the primacy of the drugs trade. "We are gathering various information, and as you know, operations are already underway. So far, more than 50 individuals have been arrested, and we will ensure that anyone involved is brought to justice."

Regarding the recovery of stolen police weapons, he mentioned that they are actively setting up checkposts and conducting operations. "We have already recovered many weapons and equipment."

Tejgaon DC reported the arrest of two arms makers on Sher Shah Suri Road in Mohammadpur, where police confiscated 40 samurai swords and various sharp weapons.

Additionally, nine individuals were apprehended while attempting a robbery in the Intellectual Graveyard area, with various burglary tools recovered from them. The police have also recently arrested two of the four suspects involved in a robbery incident on the road.

To enhance public safety and prevent crime, he noted that various patrolling arrangements have been implemented in the Mohammadpur police station area, alongside special operations and block raids.

On Sunday night, police arrested 34 individuals from different spots of Mohammadpur, including the Geneva Camp, and the Intellectual Graveyard.

Tejgaon ADC Mohammad Ziaul Haque, Mohammadpur police station OC Shahriar Hasan, and other officials were also present.