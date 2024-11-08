Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

BSS
08 November, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 10:32 pm

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul addresses the DRU-Desh TV Best Reporting Award-2024 at Dhaka Club on 8 November. Photo: BSS
The lawsuits filed over "speech offence" will be dismissed simultaneously with the repeal of the Digital Security Act (DSA), Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul said today (8 November).

"We are repealing the Digital Security Act and made the announcement long ago. There are some cases filed over 'speech offences'... all those cases will be dismissed automatically," he said while addressing the DRU-Desh TV Best Reporting Award-2024 as the chief guest at Dhaka Club this afternoon.

"The cases that were filed against free minded people and people of different opinions will be dismissed simultaneously with the repeal of the DSA," he added.

The law adviser, however, said the trial of the cases lodged over computer offence, like hacking, fraud and blackmailing would continue.

Castigating a section of journalist leaders, the adviser said they only worked to make their own fortune, not for changing the lots of the common journalists.

"There are some so-called journalist leaders, who are actually neither journalist, nor leaders. By holding the ordinary journalists hostages, they made huge money, became owners of houses and cars and became influential," Asif said.

"The present interim government did not harass any journalist. Neither the government nor the police filed any case against journalists," he said.

Addressing the function as the special guest Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said fearless and neutral journalism is very crucial for protecting democracy and environment.

The present government is firmly committed to create congenial atmosphere for journalism, she said.

Presided over by Dhaka Reporters Unity President Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, the function was conducted by DRU General Secretary Mohi Uddin.

Former DRU president Shafiqul Karim and Desh TV Managing Director Arif Hasan also addressed the function, among others.

