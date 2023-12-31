No fireworks, sky lanterns on New Year's Eve: Fire Service

Bangladesh

31 December, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 03:32 pm

Photo: Collected
The Fire Service and Civil Defense issued a statement urging people not to use fireworks and sky lanterns on New Year's Eve (31 December) to avoid any accidents. 

A press release was signed by the Director General of the Directorate, Brigadier General Md. Main Uddin, BSP (Bar), NDC, PSC, GM Phil on Sunday, 31 December.

According to the Fire Service, in the year 2022, nearly 100 incidents of fire occurred due to the lighting of fireworks and flying lanterns on New Year's Eve, resulting in an estimated loss of Tk19.75 lakh. 

In 2021, incidents involving fireworks and sky lanterns led to approximately Tk4.5 lakh in damages from 16 different fire incidents, and an infant named Mahmudul Hasan lost his life due to the loud sound of firecrackers. 

In 2020, around Tk. 1.43 crore was lost in 50 fire incidents. In 2019, approximately Tk1.47 lakh was lost in 72 incidents, and in 2018, Tk56.6 lakh was lost in 42 fire incidents. 

The Fire Service actively participated in preventing further damages from these incidents, recovering assets worth Tk3.69 crore.

To raise awareness, the Fire Service has shared leaflets and video clips on their official Facebook page and YouTube channel. 

Special attention has been given to keeping the fire stations in Dhaka alert so that they can respond promptly to any incident related to this matter. 

 

