Ex-minister Imran Ahmed arrested

Former minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad.

Imran Ahmed, former minister of expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, has been arrested tonight from the capital's Banani area.

Confirming the matter, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) Obaidur Rahman said which case the former minister was implicated could not be confirmed immediately.

Imran served as a minister from 2019 till January 2024. He was not in ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's last cabinet.

He is a former member of parliament representing the Sylhet-4 constituency.