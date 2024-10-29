DMP diverts Dhanmondi 27 traffic to Manik Mia Avenue as part of Traffic Week

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 01:31 pm

DMP diverts Dhanmondi 27 traffic to Manik Mia Avenue as part of Traffic Week

Map of Dhanmondi 27. Photo: Screengrab
Map of Dhanmondi 27. Photo: Screengrab

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), as part of its ongoing Traffic Week, has implemented a new diversion to address congestion near Dhanmondi 27. 

Vehicles from Asad Gate and neighbourhoods were redirected to Manik Miah Avenue this morning (29 October), instead of allowing them to go straight toward Dhanmondi 27.

Also, anyone exiting Dhanmondi 27 was not allowed to turn right, rather they had to travel to Manik Miah Avenue and take a u-turn to go toward Dhanmondi-32.

Earlier, DMP launched its Traffic Week 2024 on 21 October, set to run through November 4, to raise public awareness, enhance traffic management, and restore order on Dhaka's roads. 

The Traffic Division has planned an extensive 15-day programme to mark the occasion.

