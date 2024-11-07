1,418 cases filed, Tk59 lakh fined for breaching traffic rules: DMP

Bangladesh

UNB
07 November, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 06:21 pm

Related News

1,418 cases filed, Tk59 lakh fined for breaching traffic rules: DMP

UNB
07 November, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 06:21 pm
1,418 cases filed, Tk59 lakh fined for breaching traffic rules: DMP

The traffic division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed 1,418 cases and collected Tk59 lakh in fines during drives against traffic rule violators yesterday (6 November).

Talebur Rahman, DC (Media) of the DMP, shared the information in a media release today (7 November).

Additionally, 107 vehicles were impounded, and 73 others were towed during the drives conducted in different parts of the capital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The drive will continue to maintain discipline, he said.
 

DMP / drive / violation of traffic rules / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

12m | Panorama
Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

23h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"It is not something unusual for inflation to be above 10 in October"

"It is not something unusual for inflation to be above 10 in October"

57m | Videos
AL leader Amu remanded for 6 days, lawyer assaulted in court

AL leader Amu remanded for 6 days, lawyer assaulted in court

1h | Videos
Will Trump withdraw the United States from NATO?

Will Trump withdraw the United States from NATO?

1h | Videos
US presidential election: How will Donald Trump's foreign policy?

US presidential election: How will Donald Trump's foreign policy?

2h | Videos