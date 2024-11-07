1,418 cases filed, Tk59 lakh fined for breaching traffic rules: DMP

The traffic division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed 1,418 cases and collected Tk59 lakh in fines during drives against traffic rule violators yesterday (6 November).

Talebur Rahman, DC (Media) of the DMP, shared the information in a media release today (7 November).

Additionally, 107 vehicles were impounded, and 73 others were towed during the drives conducted in different parts of the capital.

The drive will continue to maintain discipline, he said.

