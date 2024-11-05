DMP launches special check posts citywide for enhanced security

Bangladesh

DMP launches special check posts citywide for enhanced security

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has launched a special check post operation for maintaining law and order across the city.

These operations will take place at various key locations to combat any illegal activities, including the recovery of weapons, drugs, and stolen goods, as well as to prevent robbery, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of the DMP, yesterday.

The operation began at 4pm yesterday, with check posts established in several areas, including Basila in Hazaribagh, Babubazar in Kotwali, Postogola Bridge in Shyampur, Signboard in Jatrabari, Staff Quarter in Demra, Basabo area of in Sabujbag (Kamalapur), Gabtali in Darus Salam, 300 feet in Khilkhet, Abdullahpur Bridge in Uttara West Police Station, and Dhaur Bridge in Kamarpara and Turag.

The special check post operation will be conducted in two shifts daily, from 4pm to 12am and from 12am to 8am.

The DMP sought cooperation of city dwellers, as well as all drivers and passengers entering Dhaka, during this security initiative.

