Declare a national minimum wage for all workers: Karmojibi Nari

Women's welfare organisation, Karmojibi Nari, called upon the government to declare a national minimum wage for all workers.

Marking the May Day and its 33rd anniversary, the organsiation made eight other demands including the guarantee of workers' rights and health protection at a programme on Monday.

Issuing a release, the organisation stated that no factories should be closed and no workers should be fired.

It said those who are engaged in emergency work should be equipped with the Personal protective equipment (PPE) system.

The organisation wants guarantees for workers' trade union rights and the implementation of ILO Convention 190 must be implemented.

Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy-2015 should be implemented and laws should be framed in light of it, the organisation added.

The organsation asked the government to stop violence against women at home, outside and at work.

Under the chairmanship of Karmojibi Nari's founding President Shireen Akhtar, the programme was addressed by Jatiya Shramik Jot Bangladesh General Secretary Naimul Ahsan Jewell and Additional Executive Director of Karmojibi Nari Sanjida Sultana.