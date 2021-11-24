Karmojibi Nari mourns Tazreen Day’21

Karmojibi Nari mourns Tazreen Day’21

Ensure proper investigation, justice and compensation for all other industrial accidents- Karmojibi Nari

Karmojibi Nari mourns Tazreen Day’21

Karmojibi Nari organised a congregation and procession of working women workers on the 9th anniversary of the Tazreen Garment tragedy at the national press club on Wednesday.

Vice President of Karmajibi Nari, Umme Hassan Jhalmal, said, "Karmojibi Nari is the umbrella to stand up to violence against women. We want a safe life, we want a safe workplace, and we want to live well. We have to ensure respectable work for men and women everywhere. It is the responsibility of the state, society, and family, to protect the dignity of women," reads a press statement.

She also said, "We make clothes to protect civilisation across the whole world. I am a worker, I am not a slave, and I am a human being. So why should we suffer sexual abuse, why should we burn? The Tazreen accident is a big wound for us. We need to be aware of this. All other industrial accidents, including Tazreen, need to be properly investigated, fairly, and compensated."

She emphasised safety in the workplace for workers. Karmojibi Nari also made demands on some other points, including monitoring the garments industry, victim compensation, and the strict implementation of laws. 

The congregational meeting was chaired by Umme Hasan Jhalmal and coordinated by Rajib Ahmed, coordinator for Karmajibi Nari. 

Shahin Akhter Parveen, member, executive committee of Karmojibi Nari, Sheikh Mahanaz, joint convener of Dhaka Metropolitan National Workers Alliance-Bangladesh, Dewan Abdus Safi, coordinator of Karmojibi Nari, Farhana Afrin Tithi, officer, Belal Hossain, labor leader, and others, were also present at the event.

