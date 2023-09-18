Death toll from explosion at Sylhet CNG filling station rises to four

Two more people, who were undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, died on Monday, raising the death toll from an explosion at a Sylhet CNG filling station to four.

The deceased were identified as Tarek Ahmed, 32, hailing from Sadar upazila and Badal Das, 41, from Sunamganj district.

Tariqul Islam, resident medical officer of the burn institute, said Tarek died early this morning with 35% burn injuries and Badal also succumbed to his injuries.

Nine people were injured in an explosion at the Biroti CNG Filling Station that triggered a fire in Sylhet's Mirabazar area on 5 September.

Belal Ahmed, senior station manager of Sylhet Fire Service, said the explosion occurred in the compressor room as the safety bulb exploded.

Of the injured, Rumel Siddique of Korbantila and Imon Ahmed of Tukerbazar succumbed to their injuries at the burn institute on 11 and 12 September.