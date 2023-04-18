Dead whale washes ashore in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 06:24 pm

A dead whale washed ashore around one kilometre away from Himchhari beach in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday (18 April).

"On Tuesday morning, the whale carcass was seen floating in the sea near the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive road," said Md Masum Billah, executive magistrate in charge of the district administration's tourism cell.

Locals informed the district administration and tourism officials reached the spot around 3pm, he added.

The whale's body, approximately 50 feet long, was wrapped around in fishing nets. It had a rotten stench and is believed to have died at least a week ago.

The cause of death is yet to be determined, Masum Billah added.

The Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) Director General and oceanographer Syed Mohammad Belal Haider said a team of BORI collected pictures and video footage by drone after receiving news of a dead whale floating in the sea.

"After reviewing the pictures, it was found that the dead whale was of the Bryde's species," said the oceanographer.

"The whale had injuries to its head. It may have become entangled in a large fishing net and become seriously injured which led to its death."

Billah said, "Efforts are underway to bring the whale to the shore. Authorities concerned from the forest department have also been informed."

Earlier, in April 2021, two dead whales washed ashore in the same area of Cox's Bazar.

