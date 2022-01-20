Dead body recovered after trawler capsizes in Meghna

Bangladesh Coast Guard recovered a dead body today after a trawler capsized in Meghna River on Wednesday.

Media Officer of Bangladesh Coast Guard HQ Lieutenant Commander Abdur Rahman confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

He informed, "The deceased has been identified as Hridoy, 35."

On Wednesday (19 January), a trawler named 'Chaader Alo', loaded with wood, sank in Meghna River near Munshiganj with 4 passengers after being hit by a Chandpur-bound launch MV Mitali-8.

Out of four passengers of the sunken trawler, three were able to swim across but one was reported missing.

Upon receiving the news, a special rescue team under Bangladesh Coast Guard Dhaka Zone rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

Bangladesh Coast Guard divers were able to locate the boat and retrieve the body of the missing person from inside the trawler.

Abdur Rahman added that the body was later handed over to Kalagachhia Naval Police of Munshiganj.