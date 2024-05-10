Body of missing Malaysian sailor recovered from Ctg port

TBS Report
10 May, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 10:33 pm

Chattogram port. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Chattogram port. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Bangladesh Coast Guard recovered the body of a missing Malaysian sailor from the outer anchorage of the Chattogram Port on Friday (10 May).

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Isa bin Muhammad Birmohan, 31, said Lt Commander Suyair Bikas, media officer of Bangladesh Coast Guard.

According to a press release, while working on the deck the sailor fell into the seawater from the ship named "MTT Sapanga" and went missing in the outer anchorage of the Chattogram Port on Wednesday morning.

On receiving information, the Bangladesh Coast Guard conducted a search and rescue operation with ships and boats. 

Finally, around 4 pm today, the body was found floating by the Bangladesh Coast Guard vessel "Joy Bangla" some distance from the outer anchorage. Later, the body was handed over to the local police.

Akbirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Patenga Police Station, said the local agent of the ship filed a general diary on Wednesday.

After being received from the Coast Guard, the body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for autopsy, he added.

 

