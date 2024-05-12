Corruption in maritime sector drops 82% thanks to collective efforts: Report

Corruption in the maritime sector in Bangladesh dropped significantly in just four years thanks to collective efforts and several policy interventions, according to a report by the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN).

According to their findings, corruption incidents in the sector nosedived by around 82% between 2018 and 2022, dropping from 132 incidents to just 24.

MACN Bangladesh, partnering with the Bangladesh Maritime Law Society (BMLS), revealed the positive developments today at a seminar titled "Preventing Fraud in Maritime Trade and Commerce" held in Dhaka.

The seminar also highlighted achievements from MACN Bangladesh's "Collective Actions against Maritime Corruptions in Bangladesh" project (2021-2023).

Commodore Syed Ariful Islam, the project leader and former director general of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, highlighted the project's success in curbing corruption.

He attributed this progress to several policy interventions, including an anti-bribery circular issued by the Mercantile Marine Office (April 2023), increased permissible length and draught for vessels entering Chattogram Port, and ongoing dialogue with the government regarding regulations under the Cargo Protection Law.

Throughout the project period, stakeholders identified corruption challenges and proposed solutions.

MACN's report offered recommendations for further progress, including amending the Arbitration Act to streamline the process and enhance effectiveness, establishing a dedicated court bench for maritime issues to expedite proceedings, and ensuring specialised focus and training for judges and lawyers specialising in maritime law.

They also included implementing collective action against corruption within the sector, simplifying the port clearance process for ships, enhancing coordination among different maritime authorities, and digitisation of all port and shipping industry services, and integrating them with the IMO Single Window Concept.

Azam J Chowdhury, managing director of MJL Bangladesh Ltd, and chairman of East Coast Group, stressed the importance of streamlined processes. Citing time is money in the industry, he highlighted how overly complex procedures contribute to corruption and advocated for automation within the shipping industry.

While acknowledging the progress made, Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury stressed the importance of ongoing awareness campaigns to establish the rule of law and facilitate businesses in adhering to global standards.

He reiterated the government's commitment to digitalising port and shipping operations and improving the overall business environment to meet global benchmarks.

Despite global maritime challenges, Bangladesh managed to maintain a 0.47% growth in bulk cargo transportation this year, continued the minister.