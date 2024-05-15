Maritime Anti-Corruption Network discusses combatting corruption in maritime sector

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) held a meeting on 13 May, hosted by Interport Maritime Limited (IML). Photo: Courtesy

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) hosted the second working group meeting in Dhaka, to combat maritime corruption.

The meeting was held on 13 May, hosted by Interport Maritime Limited (IML).

Earlier on 12 May, the MACN made a significant stride by unveiling its comprehensive report "Collective Actions against Maritime Corruptions in Bangladesh project (2021-2023)", setting the stage for robust discussions during the meeting, reads a press release.

With an overarching goal of addressing corruption in the maritime sector, the meeting brought together a diverse array of stakeholders, including representatives from various member companies.

The proceedings were under the guidance of Shahamin S Zaman, executive director of UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh (UN GCNB), who adeptly facilitated discussions on critical issues.

Tanjil Ahmed Ruhullah, managing director of Interport Maritime Ltd, took on the dual roles of host and Director of the Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA) adding a unique perspective to the deliberations.

Noteworthy personalities such as Jonas Soberg Erlandsen, Senior Lead MACN South Asia and Cdre Syed Ariful Islam BN (Retd), Project Lead of MACN Bangladesh, graced the meeting with their presence, contributing invaluable insights.

The meeting provided a platform for in-depth discussions on corruption challenges plaguing the maritime sector in Bangladesh.

Participants explored various reporting methods and mitigation strategies, with a strong emphasis on the necessity of collective action from both public and private sectors to effect meaningful change.

MACN's partnership with UN GCNB, initiated in 2021, has been instrumental in driving efforts to combat corruption in Bangladesh's maritime industry. The establishment of the MACN Working Group in December 2023 marked a significant step towards realising MACN's overarching goal of eliminating corruption in the sector.

The second MACN working group meeting served as a testament to the collective determination of industry stakeholders to combat corruption and foster ethical practices in Bangladesh's maritime sector,

The meeting was also attended by Capt Zillur Rahman and Capt. Syed Amir Ahmed from Marine Surveyors Association of Bangladesh (MSAB); Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Former Secretary at government of Bangladesh; Bhim Charan Roy, Advocate at Supreme Court; Mohammad Asif Iqbal and Likhan Sarker from Interport Maritime Limited (IML); and Ashfaq Nafi and Tasfiah Tasneem from UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh (UN GCNB).