Zero tolerance against corruption: ACC chairman directs DCs

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah on Wednesday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to show zero tolerance against corruption.

Country's development is not possible with corruption, the matter has been brought to the notice of the DCs and Divisional Commissioners, he said while talking to reporters on the 2nd day of Deputy Commissioners' Conference 2023 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

The DCs were asked to inform any corruption allegation to the ACC if there is no scope for taking action against anyone, he said.

"We have to prevent corruption at any cost, and whoever it is we are ready to investigate it," he said.

When asked about the corruption in the land offices, the ACC chairman said digitisation will help reduce corruption in the land offices to some extent.

Regarding the allegations of corruption against the DCs, he said, "I do not have the authority to give warnings on the issue of corruption. It is in our constitution. In view of that, laws have been made, commissions have been formed."

He said that if there is any corruption case with merit for investigation, no matter who the person is, an investigation will take place.