DCs conference to focus on price stability, upazila polls security

The forthcoming Deputy Commissioners conference, scheduled from 3-6 March in Dhaka, will focus on stabilising essential commodity prices and maintaining law and order ahead of the May upazila elections, according to sources in the Cabinet Division.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference on 3 March at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office, with subsequent sessions at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium. Attendees will include ministers, advisers, state ministers, secretaries, and heads of various government organisations.

During the conference, ministries will provide guidelines to the DCs for implementing plans at the field level, while the DCs will highlight district-specific issues and potentials.

This year's conference is expected to spread over a minimum of 25 sessions. DCs have begun sending their proposals to the Cabinet Division, with over half of them already submitting more than 100 proposals.

A senior official at the Cabinet Division said that the upcoming DCs conference will focus on maintaining stable commodity prices nationwide. Inflation has already been noticed in the market, prompting the prime minister and relevant ministries to issue directives to the DCs to ensure stability, especially during Ramadan.

Additionally, guidelines will be issued for the swift and proper execution of government policies to ensure a fair market system. Measures will include boosting market supply, preventing illegal stockpiling, and halting the sale of adulterated and substandard goods during Ramadan.

Food items such as edible oil, sugar, flour, puffed rice, chickpeas, lentils, dates, and fruits and vegetables like cucumbers, lemons, eggplants, green chillies, eggs, chicken and fish are in higher demand during Ramadan. The prices of these products are already on an upward trend.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the food inflation rate was 10.76% in November, 9.58% in December, and 9.56% in January. However, consumer and market analysts say that the actual inflation rate is higher than the one published by BBS.

The official said that the next priority will be to maintain the law and order situation. With the Awami League choosing not to nominate party candidates for the upcoming upazila elections, it is anticipated that several leading figures of the ruling party will run in the same upazila.

Additionally, as the elections will not involve party symbols, leaders from other parties are also expected to compete, potentially leading to clashes among their supporters.

On 6 February, the Election Commission declared that the upazila elections will be held in four phases across 344 upazilas nationwide in May. To begin on 4 May and last until 25 May, the election period has already prompted aspiring candidates to begin campaigning. Media outlets have reported incidents of clashes between supporters of potential candidates in various parts of the country.

Sources in the Cabinet Division said that, in addition to maintaining stable commodity prices and law and order, DCs will receive directives to fulfill the promises outlined in the ruling Awami League's election manifesto for the 12th parliamentary elections.

The conference will also provide instructions on a prompt implementation of the government's initiatives aimed at building a Smart Bangladesh.

Additionally, the DCs will receive instructions on ensuring irrigation and fertiliser availability for the upcoming Boro season, taking comprehensive measures to boost food production, enhancing the quality of healthcare services, combating drug trafficking and smuggling, properly executing government development projects, improving land services quality, facilitating paddy and rice procurement, implementing social safety net programs effectively, preserving the environment and promoting afforestation, cracking down on illegal brick kilns and promoting block factories, minimising the use of single-use plastic and implementing climate change mitigation measures effectively.

Furthermore, the conference will prioritise addressing illegal occupation of government property and managing khas land. The DCs will also be instructed to conserve energy, improve government office efficiency, exercise fiscal responsibility, expand universal pension coverage, accelerate SDG goal achievement, support local product marketing, and promote tourism industry growth.