DB recovers Tk1.62 lakh stolen from actor Dighi’s bkash account

Dighi visited the DB office and received the money from DB Chief Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid on Monday (12 February). Photo: Courtesy

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has recovered Tk1.62 lakh stolen from actor Prarthana Fardin Dighi's bkash account.

Dighi visited the DB office and received the money from DB Chief Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid on Monday (12 February).

The actor was accompanied by her father, actor Subrata Barua, and her uncle Victor.

According to DB Chief Harun, Dighi received a call on her mobile phone from an unidentified number on Saturday. The caller falsely identified himself as an employee of the bkash office.

Under the pretext of resolving issues related to blocking of Dighi's bkash account, the actor was requested to provide an OTP number. The actor provided the OTP without realising the fraudulent nature of the request.

Shortly after, when Dighi checked the balance of her bkash account, she discovered that Tk1.62 lakh had been withdrawn.

Subsequently, Dighi filed a complaint with both the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station and the DB.

Following investigation, a DB team arrested two alleged fraudsters from Mirpur area of the capital and recovered the stolen money from them.