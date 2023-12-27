DB nabs 'Boma Maulana', suspected mastermind of Dhaka Judge Court bombing

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP) arrested Mukit Hossain alias Boma Maulana (Bomb Maulana), the suspected mastermind behind the crude bomb explosion in the premises of the Dhaka Judge Court in the Old Dhaka, from Chawkbazar area on Monday.

DB claimed that Mukit collected gunpowder and made 400 handmade crude bombs, of which one was exploded in the Dhaka Judge court premises on 20 November for which gunpowder was supplied by Juba Dal president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku.

Additional Commissioner of the DMP and the chief of DB Mohammad Haroon ur Rashid disclosed it while briefing reporters at his Minto Road office in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Although Mukit alias Boma Maulana lost his right hand, he replaced it with a prosthetic and made about 400 bombs.

His hand-made bombs were used for creating confrontation in the name of BNP's grand rally on 28 October, DB said.

The DB chief said that the arrested Mukit is former vice-president and president of Aliya Madrasa Chhatra Dal unit.

Later, he was elected as the joint general secretary of Chhatra Dal Dhaka city South unit. In 2013-14, his right wrist was blown off while making a bomb.

In July 2023, he was made joint convener of Dhaka South City Juba Dal unit due to his party loyalty and radical-terrorist activities, he added.

He also said that 10 kg gun powder allegedly sent by Juba Dal leader Sultan Salahuddin Tuku to Motijheel Bank Colony on the night of 27 October was received from Rabiul Islam Nayan.

He made about four hundred hand bombs with this gun powder in phases.

The bombs were supplied to the convenors and member secretaries of various local leaders. Wari's Abdul Hamid Bhuiyan and his wife Hafsa Akhtar exploded one out of 20 hand bombs supplied to them on the orders of Sohail Khan and Abhi Azad Chowdhury, who were arrested earlier in the case, at the Dhaka Judge Court premises on 20 November.

Based on the information given by the arrested Mukit, the names of several middle-ranking leaders and activists involved in the violence have been identified, who will be brought under the law soon, added this police intelligence officer.