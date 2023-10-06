Turkey says 26 militants 'neutralised' as conflict escalates in Syria

World+Biz

Reuters
06 October, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 02:29 pm

Related News

Turkey says 26 militants 'neutralised' as conflict escalates in Syria

Turkey lists the YPG as a terrorist organisation and says it is indistinguishable from the PKK, which has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed

Reuters
06 October, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 02:29 pm
Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure the area near the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure the area near the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Turkey's military "neutralised" 26 Kurdish militants in northern Syria overnight in retaliation for a rocket attack on a Turkish base, the defence ministry said on Friday as conflict escalated nearly a week after a bomb attack in Ankara.

Turkey typically uses the term "neutralised" to mean killed.

The rocket attack on the base, by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, killed one Turkish police officer and wounded seven officers and soldiers in northwest Syria's Dabiq area on Thursday evening, Ankara said.

The defence ministry said Turkey separately conducted air strikes and destroyed 30 militant targets elsewhere in northern Syria, including an oil well, a storage facility and shelters.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for Sunday's bombing in Ankara that left the two attackers dead and wounded two police officers. Turkey said the attackers came from Syria but the Syrian SDF forces denied this.

Turkey lists the YPG as a terrorist organisation and says it is indistinguishable from the PKK, which has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

The United States and European Union deem the PKK but not the YPG as terrorists.

The YPG is also at the heart of the SDF forces in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State militants. US support for them has long caused tension with Turkey.

The SDF said Turkish attacks had killed eight people since the Ankara bombing.

Underscoring the tension, the Pentagon said the United States had on Thursday shot down an armed Turkish drone that was operating near its troops in Syria, the first time Washington has brought down an aircraft of NATO ally Turkey.

A Pentagon spokesman said Turkish drones were seen carrying out airstrikes in Hasakah, northeast Syria, and one drone came within less than a half a kilometre (0.3 miles) of US troops, was deemed a threat and shot down by F-16 aircraft.

A Turkish defence ministry official said the drone did not belong to the Turkish armed forces. However, a security source said Turkey's National Intelligence Agency (MIT) had carried out strikes in Syria against Kurdish militant targets.

Ankara said on Thursday a ground operation into Syria was one option it could consider. Turkey has mounted several previous incursions into northern Syria against the YPG.

Top News

Turkey / syria / bombing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

5h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

23h | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

21h | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

19h | TBS World
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

22h | TBS Entertainment
How can you prevent breast cancer?

How can you prevent breast cancer?

5h | TBS Health