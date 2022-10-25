Cyclone Sitrang: 50 buffaloes washed ashore in Sitakunda

Locals and shipyard authorities on Tuesday (25 October) rescued more than half a hundred buffaloes after they were washed ashore in different parts of Sonaichari and Kumira unions of Sitakunda.

The buffaloes were most likely washed away from a dairy farm or any grazing field during Monday's tidal surges caused by cyclone Sitrang, said Sitakunda Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tofail Ahmed.

Media Advisor of Kabir Steel Limited Shipyard, Mizanul Islam, said they rescued 10 buffaloes and provided them with food and first aid.

Monir Ahmed, chairman of Sonaichari Union Parishad, said it was initially believed that the buffaloes may have washed away from Sandwip and Urkirchar areas.