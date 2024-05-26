Cargo loading, unloading halted at Ctg port ahead of Cyclone Remal's landfall

The Chattogram port handled 30,04,505 TEUs containers till 25 December. This photo was taken recently from the port's Saltgola crossing area. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Unloading of goods from mother vessels at the outer anchorage of Chattogram port has been suspended until further notice due to inclement weather.

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has issued the port-specific "Alert No 3" due to Cyclone Remal.

As part of the level 3 alert, all loading and unloading activities at the jetty have been suspended, and all ships in the outer harbour have been sent to the deep sea to prevent damage to the jetty and the ships from the strong winds and waves during the cyclone.

"All ships at the berth will also sail out during tidal hours today [26 May], and anchored ships are proceeding to the deep sea," the port's Marine Department informed The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, the port authority is securing all cranes, cargo and container equipment, including QGCs [the large overhead cranes used for loading, unloading shipping containers], pontoons, loose objects, and sheds.

CPA also deployed additional security personnel to strengthen access control and rescue support. Extra medical and rehabilitation measures have been taken.

The port authority also brought all inland vessels to a safe shelter at the inner harbour.

CPA Secretary Omar Faruk said a planning meeting will be held at 11am today at the Chattogram port building as part of the preparations to combat the cyclone.

Based on its 1992 Cyclone and Disaster Preparedness and Post-Cyclone Rehabilitation Plan, The Chattogram port issues four alerts depending on signals from the Meteorological Department.

When the Meteorological Department issues signal number 3, the port issues an initial alert or 'alert-1'.

For signal number 4 from the Met Office, 'alert-2' is issued.

Additionally, for danger signals 5, 6, and 7, 'alert-3' is issued.

When extreme danger signals 8, 9, and 10 occur, the port issues the highest alert, 'alert-4,' which suspends all port operations.

