Cyclone Remal likely to cause 60% impact in Bangladesh, 40% in India: Meteorologist Palash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 04:47 pm

Tidal waves from river hitting embankment in Barishal under the influence of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS
Tidal waves from river hitting embankment in Barishal under the influence of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS

The severe cyclonic storm Remal is likely to have a 60% impact in Bangladesh and 40% in India, said Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

"The major part (60%) of Cyclone Remal is likely to impact Bangladesh, while 30%-40% is expected to affect South 24 Parganas and Medinipur districts in West Bengal. There is a high possibility of landfall in the Khulna and Barishal divisions of Bangladesh," Palash told The Business Standard.

He said there is more than a 90% chance that the centre of the cyclone will be over India's South 24 Parganas district, as well as Satkhira, Khulna, and Barguna districts in the Khulna division of Bangladesh.

He also mentioned that the centre of the cyclonic storm is expected to move over the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and the Satkhira, Khulna, and Barguna districts of Bangladesh's Khulna Division from 9:00pm today (26 May).

The trailing half of the cyclone has a strong chance of crossing coastal areas between 3:00pm on Monday and 9:00am on Tuesday.

The storm is expected to cross Bangladesh and India's West Bengal coasts around midnight Sunday.

According to a special notification, landslides may occur in the hilly areas of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachari due to heavy rain owing to Cyclone Remal.  

Bangladesh evacuated nearly 800,000 people from vulnerable areas on Sunday as the country and neighbouring India awaited the arrival of a severe cyclone that has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Remal / Bangladesh

