15 dead, 60 injured after goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal

Kolkata: Locals gather after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station. (PTI)

At least 15 people died and around 60 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

Three rear compartments of the express train derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train, railway officials said.

Rescue operations are underway at the spot, about 30 km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, and the injured persons were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

"At least 15 people have died in the accident till now and 60 suffered injuries," a senior police officer told PTI.