Cyclone Remal: Coastal communities in Khulna, Satkhira brace for impact

Sandbags are being dumped on the embankment to stabilise it in Bagerhat's Sarankhola ahead of Cyclone Remal. Photo: UNB

As the cyclonic storm 'Remal' approaches with high speed, tension has gripped the residents of the country's southern and southeastern coastal areas, which are the most vulnerable to such natural disasters.

In Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, many people were seen voluntarily repairing weak embankments overnight. Cyclone centres in Khulna and Satkhira districts are already filling up with people seeking safety.

On Sunday night, after a danger signal number 7 was issued at Mongla Port, panic spread across Khulna, Bagerhat, and Satkhira.

In response, awareness campaigns using loudspeakers were initiated to inform residents about Cyclone Remal and urge them to move to shelters.

The district and upazila administrations have made extensive preparations to tackle the cyclone. However, many embankments in the southern coastal areas remain weak. The Water Development Board reports that 10 km of embankments in Khulna's Dakop, Batiaghata, Paikgasa, and Koyra are considered vulnerable out of 630 km.

In Satkhira, 30 km out of 380 km of embankments are at risk.

The coastal areas of Khulna and Satkhira have a history of being battered by cyclones. Cyclone Aila struck on 25 May 2009, followed by Mahasen on 16 May 2013, Komen on 30 July 2015, Roanu on 21 May 2016, Mora on 30 May 2017, Fani on 4 May 2019, Bulbul on 10 November 2019, Amphan on 20 May 2020, Yaas on 26 May 2021, Asani on May 12 2022, Sitrang on 25 October 2022, and most recently Cyclone Mocha.

These cyclones have caused significant damage, breaking embankments and flooding areas like Koyra, Dakop, Assasuni, and Shyamnagar, leaving lasting scars.

In Shyamnagar's Gabura union, water seeps through several parts of the embankment. Residents of Subhadrakati worked through the night to repair a dilapidated embankment using geo-bags provided by the Water Development Board.

This fear has kept people in Khulna's Koyra, Dakop, Paikgasa, and Satkhira's Shyamnagar, Assasuni, and the coastal areas of Bagerhat awake through the night.

Residents Akhtaruzzaman and Billal Hossain of Gobra village in Koyra, who live near the embankment, recounted how their homes were washed away during Cyclone Aila when the Ghatakhali embankment broke.

They spent almost two months in shelters before building makeshift homes on the embankment. Even 15 years later, they have not been able to return to their original homes and are now in fear due to Cyclone Remal.

Koyra's Dakshin Bedkashi Union Parishad Chairman, Md Aser Ali Moral, noted that the areas from Ghorilal to Charamukha Ferry Ghat and the ferry ghat to Haldibunia are particularly vulnerable.

Shaheen Alam, a resident of Shyamnagar in Satkhira, stated that most embankments in his union are in poor condition, with one collapsing just a few days ago, causing significant anxiety among the locals.

Md. Salauddin, Executive Engineer of Water Development Board-1 in Satkhira, confirmed that while 30 km of embankments are at risk, a mega project is underway in Gabura, and they are prepared to address any immediate issues.

Md. Ashraful Alam, Executive Engineer of Khulna Water Development Board (Division-2), stated that out of 630 km of embankments in his area, 10 km are vulnerable, and they are ready to take emergency measures if needed.

Khulna District Commissioner Khandaker Yasir Arefin informed UNB that 604 cyclone shelters have been readied, accommodating 315,180 people. Additionally, three Mujib Killas can shelter 430 people and 560 livestock.

5,280 volunteers are prepared to assist in Koyra, Dakop, and Paikgasa upazilas.