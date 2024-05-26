What we know about Cyclone Remal so far 

Cyclone Remal, the latest cyclonic storm in the bay, is expected to make landfall between evening and midnight.

Here are some frequently asked questions regarding the upcoming cyclone Remal

What is cyclone Remal?

Cyclone Remal was first detected on 21 May when the Bangladesh Meteorological Department(BMD) announced a low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal. An alert was put forward two days later on 23 May when it was decided that the low pressure zone was likely to develop into a cyclone. By 25 May Remal had already formed with predictions showing that it would move north, covering much of southern Bangladesh and West Bengal.

Who named it?

The name "Remal", which means sand in Arabic, was provided by Oman. The process of determining names for tropical cyclones is conducted by the relevant tropical cyclone regional body at its annual/biennial session. The relevant body for the Bay of Bengal is the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones, where all countries affected put forward a series of names that would be placed on a table and used sequentially as storms appear. More info can be found here .

Is Remal a super cyclone?

It is not. As of today the cyclone has been upgraded into a severe cyclonic storm, according to a special bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

How strong is Remal?

As a severe cyclonic storm, the penultimate rank of intensity according to Bangladesh's classification system, wind speeds between 88 to 117 kph on the coasts is expected

Bangladesh does have a history of cyclones almost doubling that speed, such as in 1988 when Cyclone 04B hit the coastal areas with a maximum wind speed of 162 km per hour along with a storm surge of 4.5 metres. It claimed the lives of around 11, 708 people

Where and when will Remal make landfall?

Cyclones are considered to have made landfall when their eye (the calm centre of the storm) moves over land. Current estimates are that Remal will make landfall sometime between 6pm and midnight today south of Kolkata in West Bengal.

Where and when will Remal hit?

Remal is expected to lash much of Bangladesh and West Bengal with wind and rain for at least two days after landfall. Currently high level alerts have been announced along all coastal and riverine features in southern Bangladesh and West Bengal.

What will be the impact of Remal?

Cyclones are fed by warm ocean water feeding the system as it grows in intensity, as a result they begin to lose energy once they have made landfall. The coastal regions will be the most severely affected, however inland areas will see comparatively less but still heavy rainfall and wind the further north the storm travels. Storm surges will likely impact coastal communities significantly, however this is not a new experience to Bangladesh, and precautions have been taken well ahead of time.

What preparations have been made for Remal?

All flights in southern Bangladesh, as well as those travelling through that area to Kolkata have been grounded well ahead of time. Cyclone alerts have been hoisted and at risk communities evacuated to shelters. The DGHS has told all hospitals to be ready with alternative electrical supplies, buffer stocks of medicines and recall all department heads to be on duty. Chattogram port has been secured and large vessels taken and anchored at sea to prevent collision damage during high winds.

What Dhaka will experience due to Remal?

Dhaka itself will likely see high winds and heavy rain -predicted to be around 200 millimetres- but is unlikely to suffer any significant damage. There will likely be some flooding in areas with poor drainage and minor damage due to falling objects