All flights suspended at Barishal Airport

All flights to and from Barishal Airport have been suspended by authorities due to cyclone Remal which is now close to Payra Sea Port in Barishal.

This information has been confirmed by Sirajul Islam, the manager of Barishal Airport.

He mentioned there was a flight scheduled from Barishal today, which has been cancelled due to the weather.

"Additionally, all flight operations at the airport have been suspended. Flights will resume once the weather conditions normalise," he added.

Due to the cyclone, the intensity of rain and wind has already increased.

It is noteworthy that Cyclone Remal is currently positioned 295 kilometres away from Payra Sea Port. It is expected to hit coastal areas such as Kuakata and Mongla between 6pm and midnight on Sunday (26 May).

Electric Engineer Abdul Jabbar Sharif, the in-charge of the Khepupara Radar Station in Kalapara, said, "Continuous rain began last night and so far, 27 millimetres of rainfall have been recorded with wind speeds up to 20 nautical miles per hour. As the cyclone approaches, its

speed is increasing."

Earlier, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) announced the suspension of all water vessel operations in the Barishal division. However, road transport is still operating.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (26 May) instructed the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist Great Danger Signal 10, and Great Danger Signal 9 for the Cox's Bazar and Chattogram seaports.

Following this, the Shah Amanat International Airport authorities announced that its airfield and runway will remain closed for 8 hours today, from 12pm to 8pm.

Confirming the closure, Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director of Shah Amanat International Airport, said all preventive measures have been taken to protect the airport's resources and ensure the safety of its personnel.