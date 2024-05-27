Cyclone Remal continues with force, set to weaken by morning: Meteorologist

Cyclone Remal is expected to cross the coast with continued speed and gradually weaken by Monday (27 May) morning, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik.

"The cyclone will continue for another 5-6 hours, maintaining its intensity. Cyclones usually weaken upon landfall, but Remal is moving slowly across the coast, maintaining its intensity. However, it is not as potent as previous cyclones Aila and Sidr," Mallik told the media.

Rain with strong winds is expected in different parts of the country till Tuesday. In the meantime, the temperature will also decrease.

At a distance of 64 km from the cyclone centre, maximum sustained winds are measured at 90 km per hour, with gusts reaching up to 120 km per hour.

As a precautionary measure, distress signals have been issued for coastal districts including Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalkathi, Barguna, Barisal, Bhola, and Patuakhali, along with their nearby islands and chars.

Maximum wind speeds have been recorded at 89 km per hour in Patuakhali, 62 km per hour in Mongla, and 65 km per hour in Khepupara.

The population in the affected regions is advised to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols until the cyclone weakens.

Earlier, Cyclone Remal made landfall on Bangladesh by crossing the Khepupara coast on the southwest side of Mongla around 9pm Sunday (26 May).