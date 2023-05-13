Cyclone Mocha: Landslide fears prompt evacuation warnings in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
13 May, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 07:58 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In the face of strong winds and heavy rains, people have been instructed to evacuate homes built in areas prone to landslides in Cox's Bazar.

On Saturday, the district administration through megaphones asked people living on the foot or top of mountains to move to safer places.

They were warned that they would be forcefully taken to shelter if they did not leave.

Sameer Ranjan Saha, range officer of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division, said people were informed through megaphones from Saturday morning to afternoon. 

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

This was especially done for people living in Pahartali, Light House Para, Ghona Para, Circuit House Para and other surrounding areas, he said, adding the announcement was done in all areas under the South Forest Division.

A large number of people have homes in areas prone to landslides in different areas of Cox's Bazar.

There have been numerous incidents of landslides due to heavy rains over the years.

Cox's Bazar District Commissioner Administrator Muhammad Shaheen Imran said thousands of families living at risk in the municipality have been identified to prevent loss of life due to landslides. 

At the first stage they were asked to move by miking. If they don't move, measures will be taken after monitoring the rainfall. 

Adequate shelters have been arranged in each area to keep them safe. Awareness was created by visiting various areas over the last few days.

