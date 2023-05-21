UK provides additional support for Rohingya, host communities in Bangladesh after Cyclone Mocha

The UK is providing an additional £2.3 million, over Tk300 million, in humanitarian support for the Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.

The support will provide Rohingya communities with health care, shelter, and basic site management support. It will also strengthen safeguarding systems for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar, said a press release.

Acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Matt Cannell announced this additional funding during a visit to the Rohingya camps and host communities in Cox's Bazar in the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha.

Implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), this new UK support responds to ongoing needs in the Rohingya camps. It will help refugees to rebuild their shelters following the largescale fire in Camp 11 in March 2023, which destroyed 2,800 shelters; and Cyclone Mocha in May, which has reportedly affected 37,000 Rohingya refugees.

Acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Matt Cannell said, "The UK stands with Rohingya and host communities as they look to recover from the impact of Cyclone Mocha.

"I am proud to announce this new UK support of £2.3 million, which will help respond to recent tragedies as well as the ongoing needs in the camps and host communities. The UK remains committed to supporting the Government of Bangladesh to find a sustainable solution to this crisis and is providing vital humanitarian support."

IOM Bangladesh's Chief of Mission Abdusattor Esoev said, "This support comes at a critical time when Rohingya refugees and the host communities in Cox's Bazar are facing immense challenges due to recent disasters, and ongoing humanitarian needs, especially in the aftermath of the devastating fire and Cyclone Mocha.

"With the support of the UK, we will be able to provide essential healthcare, shelter, site management support, and strengthen safeguarding systems for those affected. The partnership between IOM and the UK government has been instrumental in responding to the Rohingya crisis, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to support the people in need with humanitarian assistance."

Since 2017, the UK has provided £352 million of humanitarian support to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.