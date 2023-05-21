UK provides additional support for Rohingya, host communities in Bangladesh after Cyclone Mocha

Bangladesh

Press Release
21 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 07:42 pm

Related News

UK provides additional support for Rohingya, host communities in Bangladesh after Cyclone Mocha

Press Release
21 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 07:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The UK is providing an additional £2.3 million, over Tk300 million, in humanitarian support for the Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.

The support will provide Rohingya communities with health care, shelter, and basic site management support. It will also strengthen safeguarding systems for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar, said a press release.

Acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Matt Cannell announced this additional funding during a visit to the Rohingya camps and host communities in Cox's Bazar in the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha.

Implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), this new UK support responds to ongoing needs in the Rohingya camps.  It will help refugees to rebuild their shelters following the largescale fire in Camp 11 in March 2023, which destroyed 2,800 shelters; and Cyclone Mocha in May, which has reportedly affected 37,000 Rohingya refugees.

Acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Matt Cannell said, "The UK stands with Rohingya and host communities as they look to recover from the impact of Cyclone Mocha.

"I am proud to announce this new UK support of £2.3 million, which will help respond to recent tragedies as well as the ongoing needs in the camps and host communities. The UK remains committed to supporting the Government of Bangladesh to find a sustainable solution to this crisis and is providing vital humanitarian support."

IOM Bangladesh's Chief of Mission Abdusattor Esoev said, "This support comes at a critical time when Rohingya refugees and the host communities in Cox's Bazar are facing immense challenges due to recent disasters, and ongoing humanitarian needs, especially in the aftermath of the devastating fire and Cyclone Mocha.

"With the support of the UK, we will be able to provide essential healthcare, shelter, site management support, and strengthen safeguarding systems for those affected. The partnership between IOM and the UK government has been instrumental in responding to the Rohingya crisis, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to support the people in need with humanitarian assistance."

Since 2017, the UK has provided £352 million of humanitarian support to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.

UK / Rohingya / Cyclone Mocha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

13h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

11h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

23h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination