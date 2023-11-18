Cyclone Midhili: 8.29% Aman paddy damaged in 5 coastal districts

A paddy field in Bagerhat was damaged by the cyclonic storm Midhili on Saturday. Photo: TBS

Cyclone Midhili has wreaked havoc across the coastal districts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Feni, and Lakshmipur, damaging crops, primarily affecting aman paddy and winter vegetables.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) report in the Chattogram region, approximately 8.29% of the nearly 5 lakh hectares of Aman paddy fields across five districts have been affected. Additionally, 15% of winter vegetables cultivated on 33,699 hectares have also been impacted.

In addition to paddy and vegetables, small amounts of boro paddy seedbed, mustard, Kesari, soybean seed, lentil, and betel nut crops have also been damaged in these five districts. The DAE is still assessing the full extent of the damage

Aman paddy fields in the affected areas have seen extensive damage, with many plants either bent or flattened. However, the DAE suggests that if rainwaters are promptly drained and no further rainfall occurs, the damage to vegetable crops can be mitigated.

Photo: TBS

Md Nasir Uddin, additional director of DAE Chattogram Region, emphasises the urgency of draining fields quickly to prevent further damage, stating that vegetables and other crops are less likely to suffer without additional rainfall.

In total, Aman paddy cultivation across the five districts covers 6 lakh hectares, with 41,000 hectares affected. Bagerhat reports 15,254 hectares of crops affected, primarily Aman paddy.

The District Agriculture Extension Department reported that the district has 10,525 hectares of Aman paddy, 3,205 hectares of khesari, 910 hectares of winter vegetables, and various amounts of wheat, mustard, pepper, papaya, banana, betel nut, coriander, seedbeds, black cumin, lentils, and peas.

In Lakshmipur, farmers report thousands of hectares of paddy fields damaged by the cyclone. The submerged fields are expected to significantly reduce rice yields and increase harvesting costs.

Farmer Musharraf Hossain estimates a loss of more than half of his expected harvest due to cyclone damage.

Jhalkathi has experienced widespread crop damage due to rainfall and strong winds. Deputy Director Monirul Islam estimates damage to 110 hectares of vegetables, 700 hectares of Khesari, and 500 hectares of banana plantations.

Chandpur reports damage to crops, including Ropa Aman, mustard, winter vegetables, and paddy seedbeds on around 610 hectares of farmland.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension, as of 13 November, 15.29% of paddy land in the country has been harvested. An additional 20% of paddy land is ready for harvest across the country. Aman paddy was cultivated on 58.744 lakh hectares of land this year.

In Cumilla, two people died after trees fell on their houses in Lalmai upazila on Friday during Cyclone Midhili. The deceased were identified as Md Yasin (45) a resident of Dhanora village, and Mosha Anwara Begum (70), the wife of Rameez Uddin from the neighbouring house.

Fourteen fishermen from Barguna district went missing after their trawler sank in the Bay of Bengal. They were later rescued by local fishermen in Bagerhat's Dublar Char.

Meanwhile, the search for 39 fishermen from two trawlers who went missing off the coast of Barishal during Cyclone Midhili continues.

In Jhalakati district, fallen trees have disrupted power supply lines, leaving the entire district without electricity for over 32 hours.