Indian Coast Guard rescues Bangladeshi fisherman 5 days after being washed away by cyclone Mythili

The Indian Coast Guard rescued a Bangladeshi fisherman from their water area five days after the man went missing during Cyclone "Midhili."

Harnath Pal, 50, a resident of Bibirkhil village in Cox's Bazar district, was handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard on Saturday, reads a press release.

On 5 November, the fishing boat named "FB Mohna" set sail from the Banshkhali area of Cox's Bazar. The boat sank in the Bay of Bengal with 18 fishermen onboard after being hit by Cyclone Midhili on 17 November. Harnath floated in the sea, holding the jerrycan of the sinking boat, for about five days.

Meanwhile, the fellow fishermen who got lost in the sea are still missing.

The Indian fishing trawler "Narendra-2" rescued Harnath 70 miles south of Paradwip off the Indian coast. He was later handed over to the Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS BHARAT on 23 November.