Cyclone Midhili: Body of missing youth recovered from Ctg's Sitakunda

UNB
19 November, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 10:04 pm

Representational image.
Representational image.

The body of a youth, who went missing on Friday after a lighter vessel loaded with stones sank in the sea at Nangalkot in Cumilla due to Cyclone Midhili, was recovered from the sea coast in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday.

The river police recovered the body of Md Emdadul Haque, 22, from the Kumira area of the upazila this morning.

Locals said they spotted the body floating in the sea coast and informed police.

Mohammad Nashir, inspector of Kumira River Police, said that upon being informed, they recovered the body from the spot.

On November 17, the lighter vessel carrying stones capsized in the sea at Cumilla's Nangalkot area due to the impact of Cyclone Midhili.

Though all of the people boarding on the vessel managed to swim to safety, Emdadul went missing.

 

Sitakunda / Cyclone Midhili

