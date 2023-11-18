Cyclone Midhilli: Ctg port sees 50% drop in cargo loading, delivery

An empty container handling area in Chittagong Port after the port authorities put on Alert No-3 due to the cyclonic storm Midhili on 17 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The operational activities at Chattogram Port have experienced a significant setback due to the adverse effects of Cyclone Midhili, compounded by the blockades and shutdowns imposed by the BNP and the Jamaat.

Due to a four-hour closure of all port operations, including container handling and delivery, the port experienced a 50% decline in these activities within a day.

According to the Chattogram Port authorities, due to the cyclone, the port experienced a decline of 53.51% in container handling, with only 3,673 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers handled during a 24-hour period, starting from 8:00 am on 17 November. It also saw a 49.18% decrease compared to the average daily delivery volume, with 1,922 TEUs containers delivered during this time frame.

In comparison, container deliveries were 3,782 TEUs, and container handling was 7,902 TEUs during the previous 24 hours until 8:00 am on 17 November.

In normal circumstances, container delivery at the country's key seaport ranges between 4,000 and 4,500 TEUs, with container handling exceeding 8,000 TEUs. The ongoing hartal and blockade by the BNP-Jamaat have already led to a significant drop in container deliveries and handling.

As container delivery data show, the blockade imposed by the BNP has caused a drop of almost 50% in container deliveries compared to normal periods. Despite some sporadic growth, container deliveries have remained largely between 2000 and 3000 TEUs for most days, disrupting the regular flow of goods.

Traders are adjusting their schedules, choosing non-blockade days for container delivery. However, the impact of Cyclone Midhili has compounded the situation, necessitating delivery rescheduling for traders.

Mohammed Shamsul Azam, director of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said due to the cyclone, traders were unable to take delivery even on Friday and are now compelled to reschedule deliveries.

The port's operations have been disrupted by the frequency of cyclones this year, including Mokha, Hamun and Midhili. Each cyclone has caused operational shutdowns lasting more than a day.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has led to a decline in import and export volumes, which has prevented container and ship congestion.

The Chattogram Port Authority declared Alert 3 for the port on Friday morning due to the cyclone, causing 22 ships to stay in port, with vessels at CCT and NCT being sent into the deep sea.

After 24 hours, cargo unloading resumed outside the port, according to Water Transport Cell, the company operating the lighter vessels. Ataul Kabir Ranju, director of Operations, said product clearance also recommenced on Saturday morning.

As the warning signal was lowered, operational activities at the port resumed, with ships unloading goods from Friday night and normalcy restored by Saturday afternoon, according to Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Faruk.