Cyclone Midhilli: Ctg port sees 50% drop in cargo loading, delivery

Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
18 November, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 10:35 pm

Related News

Cyclone Midhilli: Ctg port sees 50% drop in cargo loading, delivery

The hartals and blockades by BNP, Jamaat have already led to a substantial decline

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
18 November, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 10:35 pm
An empty container handling area in Chittagong Port after the port authorities put on Alert No-3 due to the cyclonic storm Midhili on 17 November 2023. Photo: TBS
An empty container handling area in Chittagong Port after the port authorities put on Alert No-3 due to the cyclonic storm Midhili on 17 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The operational activities at Chattogram Port have experienced a significant setback due to the adverse effects of Cyclone Midhili, compounded by the blockades and shutdowns imposed by the BNP and the Jamaat.

Due to a four-hour closure of all port operations, including container handling and delivery, the port experienced a 50% decline in these activities within a day.

According to the Chattogram Port authorities, due to the cyclone, the port experienced a decline of 53.51% in container handling, with only 3,673 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers handled during a 24-hour period, starting from 8:00 am on 17 November. It also saw a 49.18% decrease compared to the average daily delivery volume, with 1,922 TEUs containers delivered during this time frame. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In comparison, container deliveries were 3,782 TEUs, and container handling was 7,902 TEUs during the previous 24 hours until 8:00 am on 17 November.

In normal circumstances, container delivery at the country's key seaport ranges between 4,000 and 4,500 TEUs, with container handling exceeding 8,000 TEUs. The ongoing hartal and blockade by the BNP-Jamaat have already led to a significant drop in container deliveries and handling.

As container delivery data show, the blockade imposed by the BNP has caused a drop of almost 50% in container deliveries compared to normal periods. Despite some sporadic growth, container deliveries have remained largely between 2000 and 3000 TEUs for most days, disrupting the regular flow of goods.

Traders are adjusting their schedules, choosing non-blockade days for container delivery. However, the impact of Cyclone Midhili has compounded the situation, necessitating delivery rescheduling for traders.

Mohammed Shamsul Azam, director of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said due to the cyclone, traders were unable to take delivery even on Friday and are now compelled to reschedule deliveries.

The port's operations have been disrupted by the frequency of cyclones this year, including Mokha, Hamun and Midhili. Each cyclone has caused operational shutdowns lasting more than a day.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has led to a decline in import and export volumes, which has prevented container and ship congestion.

The Chattogram Port Authority declared Alert 3 for the port on Friday morning due to the cyclone, causing 22 ships to stay in port, with vessels at CCT and NCT being sent into the deep sea.

After 24 hours, cargo unloading resumed outside the port, according to Water Transport Cell, the company operating the lighter vessels. Ataul Kabir Ranju, director of Operations, said product clearance also recommenced on Saturday morning.

As the warning signal was lowered, operational activities at the port resumed, with ships unloading goods from Friday night and normalcy restored by Saturday afternoon, according to Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Faruk. 

Top News

ctg port / cargo / Cyclone Midhili

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

10h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

14h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

14h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

1h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Sam Altman lost job from his own company OpenAI

Sam Altman lost job from his own company OpenAI

4h | Tech Talk
Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

5h | TBS Economy