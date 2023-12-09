Aman yields still high despite Cyclone Midhili effect

Highlights:

As of 5 December, over 68% of Aman paddy harvested nationwide

Average yield is 3.10 tonnes per hectare against last season's 2.695 tonnes

Production target is 1.71 crore tonnes which was 1.54 crore tonnes last year

Cyclone destroyed 12,000 hectares of Aman rice fields

The government is hopeful about a bountiful Aman paddy harvest this year despite the damage caused by Cyclone Midhili and falling short of the targeted cultivation area.

The optimism is due to two key factors: the widespread adoption of high-yielding varieties and a projected increase in average yield.

As of 5 December, over 68% of Aman paddy has been harvested nationwide, data from the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) show; and the average yield so far is encouraging, 3.10 tonnes per hectare, which is a significant improvement over the previous Aman season's average of 2.695 tonnes per hectare.

The DAE set a production target of 1.71 crore tonnes of Aman rice for this year, aiming for a significant increase from last year's production of 1.54 crore tonnes. Aman paddy was cultivated on 58.744 lakh hectares of land against a target of 59.33 lakh hectares.

But Cyclone Midhili, which hit Bangladesh coasts on 17 November, damaged crops cultivated on 29,000 hectares of land in 13 coastal districts, resulting in an estimated loss of Tk387 crore.

Regional agricultural extension departments of Chattogram data reveal around 8.29% of the Aman cultivated land, amounting to 4.95 lakh hectares, has been damaged across Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, and Lakshmipur. Furthermore, nine other districts have also suffered losses due to the cyclone.

An estimated 12,000 hectares of Aman rice fields were destroyed, leading to a projected loss of over 37,000 tonnes of rice production.

Agricultural officials acknowledge the possibility of falling short of the targeted Aman paddy production, but they remain optimistic about achieving an overall increase compared to last year.

Agriculture officials said Aman paddy farmers used to solely rely on local varieties. As agricultural technology advances and new high-yielding varieties emerge, the landscape of Aman paddy cultivation is undergoing a significant shift.

This season, out of a total cultivated area of 58.744 lakh hectares, 47 lakh hectares were dedicated to high-yielding varieties, showcasing a clear preference for these advanced options.

Hybrid rice cultivation also witnessed a surge, occupying over 3.5 lakh hectares of land. Meanwhile, local varieties found their place on 5.86 lakh hectares.

The Director General of DAE, Badal Chandra Biswas, told The Business Standard, "While the cyclone has damaged Aman crops on 12,000 hectares of land, causing hardship for individual farmers in affected areas, its impact on national production is expected to be minimal. This is due to the increased adoption of high-yielding and hybrid varieties, which are boosting our overall yield."

Moslem Uddin, a farmer from Motijapur in Dupchanchia upazila of Bogura, harvested his Aman paddy cultivated on eight bighas of land a week ago.

"This year, the BR-7 variety yielded 15-17 maunds per bigha. But last year, it yielded up to 18 maunds. In contrast, the BR-90 rice (locally called Shailla) yielded 12-14 maunds," he told TBS.

According to Bogura DAE, Aman cultivation in the district has surpassed the target of 181,500 hectares by 10 hectares.

While hopes for a bountiful Aman harvest remain high, the new rice hasn't yet impacted market prices, which remain elevated.

Rafiqul Islam, another farmer from Katahari in Dupchanchia, said he is currently selling his paddy for Tk1190-1220 per maund.

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh market data show that in just one month, prices have increased by 3.79% for fine rice, 5.61% for medium-quality thin rice, and 3% for coarse rice.