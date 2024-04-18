Current heatwave likely to continue: BMD

Current heatwave likely to continue: BMD

Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase, said meteorologist Hafizur Rahman

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The prevailing heat wave condition is likely to continue over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Besides, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur and Barishal divisions, rest part of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the district of Moulvibazar and it may continue, said a regular bulletin of the Met office.

"The heat wave that has been going on will continue and remain unchanged but in some places the temperature may fall due to rainfall activity but there will be no impact of it in the other areas where there is no rainfall activity" Hafizur Rahman, a meteorologist told UNB.

Meanwhile, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase, said Hafizur Rahman.

Meanwhile, a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

