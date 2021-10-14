Cumilla incident: BGB deployed in 6 Ctg upazilas

Eight platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in six upazilas of Chattogram district to maintain law and order quelling the tension triggered by the desecration of holy Quran in Cumilla.

The BGB troops were deployed around 9 pm on Wednesday and they will remain out there till 16 October, said Chattgoram Deputy Commissioner Mominur Rahman.

Two platoons of BGB troops have been deployed in Hathazari and Banshkhali upazilas each, one each in Patiya, Sitakunda, Fatikchhari and Chandanish upazilas.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the Hindu devotees are celebrating Durga Puja, the greatest religious festivals of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Earlier on Wednesday, a press note of the Press Information Department said the government is investigating the incident of desecration of the holy Quran in Cumilla.

"The news of demeaning the holy Quran in Cumilla has come to the notice of the government and it is being investigated," it read.

The government also asked everyone to maintain religious harmony and peace.