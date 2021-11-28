Ctg farmer files GD against elephants!

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 04:37 pm

A farmer has filed a general diary (GD) against elephants in Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram for eating paddies he had stored.

Nipul Kumar Sen, a farmer hailing from Jaishtapura village of the upazila filed the GD on Saturday.

At around 4am Tuesday three wild elephants broke into a paddy storage in the yard and ate about 1.5 tons of crop, Nipul told The Business Standard.

The estimated market value of the lost crop is Tk45,000, he added.

Local union parishad Chairman Mohammad Mokaram said wild elephants often come down from the hills and damage crops in the locality.

"I heard about the incident of elephants breaking into Nipul Kumar's paddy storage. Locals later scared the elephants away," he said.

Officer-in-charge of Boalkhali police station Md Abdul Karim said a farmer in the area had lodged a general diary with the police station over the incident.

"We are investigating the matter," he said. 

