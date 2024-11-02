Case filed over killing elephant in Sherpur

A case has been filed over the death of a wild elephant which got electrocuted after touching an electric wire set up by some locals to protect their crops in Betkuchi Tilapara area of Madhutila Eco Park, near Nalitabari border in Sherpur on Thursday.

Md Rafiqul Islam, an official from the Madhutila range of the forest department, filed the case as the plaintiff on Friday night, said Md Sanwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nalitabari police station.

Earlier on Friday, the Forest Department detained a man and confiscated a generator along with some electric cables from his possession.

The accused, Shahidul Islam, was subsequently shown arrested in connection with the case and handed over to the police. Besides, 13 or 14 unnamed people were made accused in the case.

On Saturday, a court sent Shahidul to jail when he was produced before it.

Sherpur forest department's Assistant Conservator Md Sadekul Islam Khan said the elephant aged around 10 to 12 years and it was buried after an autopsy on Friday.

He said they also identified 10 to 12 people involved in the killing and a process was underway to take legal action under the Wildlife (Preservation and Security) Act-2012.

On Thursday night, locals spotted the dead elephant in Betkuchi Tilapara area which got electrocuted when it came down from the hills foraging for food at night.

Locals said a herd of around 40 to 50 elephants had been coming down from the hills to the Aman paddy fields in the border villages of Nalitabari for several days.

Farmers had been using several ways to drive the elephants away to protect their crops.

On Thursday evening, another group of elephants descended from the hills while the farmers set up a generator's electrical connection wire in the field to deter the elephants.