Wild elephant found dead in Sherpur

A wild elephant was found dead in Batkuchi Tilapara area of Madhutila Eco Park near Nalitabari border in Sherpur yesterday (31 October) night.

The forest department and locals assumed that the elephant died after being electrocuted when it came down from the hills foraging for food at night.

Locals said a herd of around 40 to 50 elephants had been coming down from the hills to raid the Aman paddy fields in the border villages of Nalitabari for several days.

Farmers had been using several ways to drive the elephants away to protect their crops.

On Thursday evening, another group of elephants descended from the hills while the farmers set up a generator's electrical connection wire in the field to deter the elephants.

Later, they came to know that the elephant died around 10pm and informed the forest department.

Upon arrival, they found at least 25 to 30 other elephants gathered around the deceased animal.

The forest department's Madhutila Range Officer said details would be known on Friday morning.