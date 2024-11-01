Wild elephant found dead in Sherpur

Bangladesh

UNB
01 November, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:33 am

Related News

Wild elephant found dead in Sherpur

UNB
01 November, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:33 am
Representational image of an elephant out in the wild.
Representational image of an elephant out in the wild.

A wild elephant was found dead in Batkuchi Tilapara area of Madhutila Eco Park near Nalitabari border in Sherpur yesterday (31 October) night.

The forest department and locals assumed that the elephant died after being electrocuted when it came down from the hills foraging for food at night.

Locals said a herd of around 40 to 50 elephants had been coming down from the hills to raid the Aman paddy fields in the border villages of Nalitabari for several days.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Farmers had been using several ways to drive the elephants away to protect their crops.

On Thursday evening, another group of elephants descended from the hills while the farmers set up a generator's electrical connection wire in the field to deter the elephants.

Later, they came to know that the elephant died around 10pm and informed the forest department.

Upon arrival, they found at least 25 to 30 other elephants gathered around the deceased animal.

The forest department's Madhutila Range Officer said details would be known on Friday morning.

Top News

Elephant / die / animal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

1d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

1d | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

45m | Videos
Trump asked Netanyahu to end the war before winning the election

Trump asked Netanyahu to end the war before winning the election

11h | Videos
How election dates are determined in the United States

How election dates are determined in the United States

13h | Videos
CID starts investigating ex-land minister Saifuzzaman over money laundering

CID starts investigating ex-land minister Saifuzzaman over money laundering

16h | Videos