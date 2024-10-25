Elephant calf killed by train: 20 km/h speed limit set through wildlife sanctuaries, national parks

Of the 102-kilometre rail link, approximately 27 kilometres pass through the Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary, Fasiakhali Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Medhakoccopia National Park. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The maximum speed of trains crossing through the country's wildlife sanctuaries and national park areas has been set at 20 kilometres per hour following the incident of an elephant calf dying after being hit by a train.

Meanwhile, Cox's Bazar Special Train's loco-master, Jamal Uddin, who was driving the train that hit the calf in the Chunati Sanctuary, has been temporarily suspended.

The railway authorities issued the suspension order last Wednesday (23 October), along with train speed limit directives, highlighting the need for precautionary measures.

Earlier on the night of 13 October, an elephant calf was injured when a special train on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram route struck her near the protected Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary range in Lohagara, Chattogram.

The calf was crossing the rail line with a herd when the train hit her, breaking the calf's spine and severely injuring her back right leg. The animal also suffered head trauma, leading to severe bleeding from her ears and trunk.

Despite being transported to Dullahazra Safari Park for treatment, the calf succumbed to her injuries on 15 October.

In response to the incident, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, general manager of the Eastern Railway Division, confirmed Locomaster Jamal Uddin's temporary suspension. He also announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the accident.

The committee, chaired by the Divisional Transport Officer of Chattogram, includes members from the Divisional Engineer-1 and the Divisional Mechanical Engineer Loco. The committee has been tasked with submitting a report within five working days.

In addition to the railway inquiry, an expert committee has been formed to address the broader issue of elephant protection and human-elephant conflict, particularly in the Korean EPZ of Chattogram, following the deaths of two local residents on 21 and 23 October by elephant attacks.

The committee includes wildlife experts from Jahangirnagar University, IUCN, and other conservation organisations. Their goal is to provide recommendations on improving elephant safety and mitigating regional conflicts.