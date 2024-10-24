Loco master suspended over death of elephant hit by train in Chunati Forest

A loco master of Cox's Bazar special train was suspended following the death of an elephant hit by a train in Chunati sanctuary area in Cox's Bazar on 14 October.

The Bangladesh Railway authorities took the action against the loco master, Jamal Uddin, yesterday (23 October) following a request of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, a ministry press release said today (24 October).

As per the adviser's request, the speed of trains has been instructed to be limited to 20 km/hour to protect wildlife in the sanctuary and national park areas. In addition, a probe body was formed to this end.

The members of the committee are Divisional Transport Officer (Chittagong) (convener), Divisional Engineer-1 (Chittagong) and Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Chittagong) of Bangladesh Railway.

The committee was asked to submit its report with recommendations within five working days. After receiving the report of the committee, other measures will be taken for conservation of wildlife.

On the other hand, an expert committee has been formed to provide recommendations on elephant conservation and mitigation of human-elephant conflict in the Korean EPZ area in Chattogram and its surrounding areas.

