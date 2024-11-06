Govt to procure 10 lakh tonnes of paddy, rice during Aman season

06 November, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 05:31 pm

The paddy and boiled rice procurement drive will begin on 17 November and will continue till 28 February

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The government will procure a total of 10 lakh tonnes of food grains from the marginal farmers across the country during the upcoming Aman season.

Under the programme, 3.5 lakh tonnes paddy, 5.5 lakh tonnes boiled rice and the rest one lakh tonne Atap rice will be procured.

The decision was taken today at the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) meeting held at the cabinet division conference room of the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Food Secretary Md Masudul Hasan said the government has fixed the paddy procurement price at Tk33 per kg, boiled rice at Tk47 per kg and Atap rice at Tk46 per kg.

The paddy and boiled rice procurement drive will begin on 17 November and will continue till 28 February in 2025, he added.

Besides, he informed that the Atap rice procurement drive will begin on 17 November and will continue till 15 March.
 

Aman / Paddy / Bangladesh

