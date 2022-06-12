Ctg depot fire: 2 more injured die, death toll reaches 48

Two more victims of BM Container Depot fire in Sitakunda have died after battling severe injuries for eight days.

Nurul Kader, 25, succumbed to his injuries at the ICU of Park View Hospital Sunday (12 June) mid-day.

His older brother, Ruhul Kader, confirmed his demise.

Nurul Kader, hailing from Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram, was one of the victims who suffered serious injuries in the BM Container depot fire and subsequent explosions on the night of 4 June.

Doctors at Parkview Hospital in Chattogram city earlier had said Kader's chances of survival were less than 1%.

Kader was working in the mechanical department of BM Container Depot. After the fire and before the explosions on 4 June, he phoned his elder brother Ruhul Kader and said, "If I can get out alive, I will see you, brother."

The blast damaged both his eyes and his liver, and haemorrhaged his brain.

Earlier in the day, firefighter Gausul Azam, who was injured in the blast, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn Treatment and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.