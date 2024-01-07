Early rush of voters low in some Chattogram polling centres

Although voting began at 8am at polling centres all across Chattogram, few voters had arrived in the first one-and-half hour of the chilly winter morning.

At 9am the Chandgaon Mohra Sayera Khatun Girls' High School polling station was almost empty.

The security personnel, including the police and forces, engaged in casual conversation.

Voters were arriving after some time, casting their votes, and then leaving.

"There are 2,607 registered voters at the Chandgaon Mohra Sayera Khatun Girls' High School centre, which has six booths. By 9am, only 80 voters had cast their votes," Presiding officer Md Azim Bepari told The Business Standard.

Voter turnout was visibly low in Abediya Government Primary School, Kapasgola Government Primary School, Bakalia Shaheed NMJ Degree College, and Dr Khastagir Girls' High School polling centres as well.

But it is expected numbers will pick up after noon.

In the sixteen seats of Chattogram, there are a total of 63.14 lakh voters. The district has 32.89 lakh men, 30.25 lakh women, and 56 hijra voters.

125 candidates have entered the electoral race for the sixteen Chattogram seats.

Allegation of polling centres seizure attempt

In the Chattogram-11 (Bandar-Patenga) constituency, a group of people attempted to seize three polling stations a few hours before the start of the vote.

Police later arrived at the polling stations and brought the situation under control.

"Upon receiving reports of outsiders entering the centre, the police went to the site. Seeing a crowd outside the centre, the police dispersed everyone," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bandar police station, Monjur Kader, said when contacted at 8am in the morning.

"Ziaul Haq Sumon's supporters have complained that MA Latif's people entered the centre. We are investigating the matter. Currently, I am at Munshipara High School, and the situation is normal," he added.

The AL candidate's media cell Director Jahedul Islam said, "The ballot boxes are supposed to reach the centres in the morning. If they say our people went to seize the centres, what would they do after seizing them?"

Supporters of the independent candidate Ziaul Haq Sumon claimed the incident occurred around 2am in Munshipara area of Bandar police station, leading to tension in the entire area.