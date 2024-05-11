Teenager injured in Nayapaltan crude bomb explosion 

Representational image of a crude bomb explosion that occurred on a street in Chattogram’s Chandgaon on 7 election day. Photo: TBS

A 16-year-old teenager suffered injuries in a crude bomb explosion in the capital's Nayapaltan area this afternoon (11 May).

Sunny, hailing from Chattogram, collects rags and sells it in the area. Today, he came across a shopping bag. When he peeped in, the bomb exploded and he sustained injuries to his hands and legs, Paltan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Monir Hossain Mollah said.

He was first rushed to Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he added.

"There was a crude bomb inside the abandoned shopping bag. An investigation is underway to determine who left it there," said the police official.