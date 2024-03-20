Two arrested in Ctg over gang rape of teenage girl in private car

Police have arrested two people in a case filed over the gang rape of a teenage girl in a private car in the Chhotapul area under Halishahar Police Station of Chattogram city.

The arrestees identified as Md Miron (36) and Md Zamir (32), were apprehended in a raid in the Chhotapul, said Md Kaiser Hamid, officer in-charge of Halishahar Police Station.

According to the case statement, around 7:30pm on 17 March, Miron and Zamir allegedly abducted the victim and took turns raping her in a white private car in the Chhotapul Old Road area.

Around 10:00pm, the victim was dumped out of the car after being threatened not to disclose the incident to anyone.

OC Kaiser Hamid said the accused were acquainted with the young girl as they were neighbours in the same area.

They abducted the girl on 17 March, with one driving the car while the other raped.

"The victim, terrified, initially kept silent about the incident. However, on the night of 18 March, she informed her mother, who subsequently informed the girl's father. The father then brought the girl to the police station. Following the victim's statement, multiple police teams were dispatched to apprehend the accused," Kaiser added.

With the aid of information technology, the two suspects were swiftly arrested from the Chhotapul and Barapul areas of the city during a night raid.

In response to the incident, the victim's father filed a case under Section 7/9(3) of the Women and Children Suppression Act 2020.

OC Kaiser said the investigation in the case is ongoing and the accused have been presented before the court this morning.